Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

U.S. Army Soldiers land CH-47 Chinooks at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. These aircraft are being used as a part of an air mission during Orient Shield 24 where members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) train alongside U.S. Army Soldiers to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

