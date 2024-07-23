Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

U.S. Army Soldiers land CH-47 Chinooks at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. These aircraft are being used as a part of an air mission during Orient Shield 24 where members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) train alongside U.S. Army Soldiers to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8546885
|VIRIN:
|240722-A-PI875-1102
|Resolution:
|6243x4162
|Size:
|12.25 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
