Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) are transported to their next training location as a part of an air mission during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. During Orient Shield 24, members of the JGSDF and U.S. Army Soldiers conduct joint training to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala, 210th MPAD)

