319th Medical Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, and 319th Medical Group leadership applaud on stage during the 319th MDG change of command ceremony July 12, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Monroe presided over the ceremony transferring command from Col. Sarah Stransketo Col. Deana Dominguez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

