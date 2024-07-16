Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 10]

    319th Medical Group Change of Command

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander stands at attention with 319th Medical Group leadership during the 319th MDG change of command ceremony, July 12, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Monroe presided over the ceremony transferring command from Col. Sarah Stransketo Col. Deana Dominguez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:22
    Photo ID: 8536105
    VIRIN: 240712-F-JO744-1098
    Resolution: 7756x5171
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Grand Forks
    MDG
    319th MDG
    319th RW
    319th Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download