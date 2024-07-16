Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 6 of 10]

    319th Medical Group Change of Command

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing attend the 319th Medical Group change of command at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 12, 2024. The 319th MDG ensures personnel are medically prepared for deployment and operational duties through assessments, medical support and health promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

