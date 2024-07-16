U.S. Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing attend the 319th Medical Group change of command at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 12, 2024. The 319th MDG ensures personnel are medically prepared for deployment and operational duties through assessments, medical support and health promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:22 Photo ID: 8536104 VIRIN: 240712-F-JO744-1091 Resolution: 6658x3745 Size: 2.59 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.