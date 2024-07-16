U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, awards Col. Sarah Stranske, outgoing 319th Medical Group commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 319th MDG change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 12, 2024. Stranske led 180 medics to ensure the 319th RW had healthy, combat ready airmen able to to support the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 high altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:22 Photo ID: 8536103 VIRIN: 240712-F-JO744-1076 Resolution: 6726x4484 Size: 2.76 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.