319th Medical Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Deana Dominguez, incoming 319th Medical Group commander, delivers a speech during the 319th MDG change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 12, 2024. Dominguez has had extensive clinical and leadership experience in outpatient, emergency and deployment settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

