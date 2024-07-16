319th Medical Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Stranske, outgoing 319th Medical Group commander, renders a final salute to her airmen during the 319th MDG change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 12, 2024. Stranske was responsible for daily outpatient clinic operations, ambulance services and medical readiness of all base supported personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

