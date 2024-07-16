U.S. Air Force Col. Deana Dominguez, incoming 319th Medical Group commander, renders her first salute to her airmen during a change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 12, 2024. Dominguez served her first command assignment at Joint Base Charleston before completing Air War College in residence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8536102
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-JO744-1069
|Resolution:
|7947x5298
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.