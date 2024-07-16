U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, passes the 319th Medical Group guidon to Col. Deana Dominguez, incoming 319th MDG commander during a change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 12, 2024. The passing of the guidon signifies the formal transfer of command authority from one officer to another, symbolizing continuity and leadership within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:22 Photo ID: 8536108 VIRIN: 240712-F-JO744-1107 Resolution: 6574x4383 Size: 3.28 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.