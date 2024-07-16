319th Medical Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, receives the 319th Medical Group guidon from Col. Sarah Stranske, outgoing 319th Medical Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 12, 2024. The passing of the guidon signifies the formal transfer of command authority from one officer to another, symbolizing continuity and leadership within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

