374th OMRS change of command

Members from the 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron render the first salute to incoming commander U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly McCoy-Singh during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the transfer of command responsibility and accountability from one individual to another, which is physically represented by the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

