U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darrick Duran, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, gives a final speech during a change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Kimberly McCoy-Singh took command of the 374th OMRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:31 Photo ID: 8525288 VIRIN: 240711-F-LX373-1067 Resolution: 4715x4002 Size: 9.02 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th OMRS change of command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.