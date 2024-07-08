U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darrick Duran, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, renders the final salute to his squadron during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The 374th OMRS maintains and ensures medical readiness of the 374th Airlift Wing, 5th Air Force and U.S. Forces Japan; it maintains 64 war reserve material projects and deploys expeditionary medical support for global contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:31 Photo ID: 8525289 VIRIN: 240711-F-LX373-1068 Resolution: 5293x4928 Size: 13.96 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th OMRS change of command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.