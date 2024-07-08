Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th OMRS change of command [Image 3 of 7]

    374th OMRS change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darrick Duran, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, renders the final salute to his squadron during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The 374th OMRS maintains and ensures medical readiness of the 374th Airlift Wing, 5th Air Force and U.S. Forces Japan; it maintains 64 war reserve material projects and deploys expeditionary medical support for global contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:31
    Photo ID: 8525289
    VIRIN: 240711-F-LX373-1068
    Resolution: 5293x4928
    Size: 13.96 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Japan

    Medical
    Yokota
    Tradition
    change of command
    374th OMRS
    374th operational medical readiness squadron

