From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, 374th Medical Group deputy group commander, presents the 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Kimberly McCoy-Singh, incoming commander, as they take command during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. Prior to taking command, McCoy-Singh served as the special operations task force medical augmentation cell team leader and physical therapist at Bagram Air-field, Afghanistan and Advanced Operation Base 101, Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 00:31
|Photo ID:
|8525291
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-LX373-1070
|Resolution:
|3959x3167
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th OMRS change of command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
