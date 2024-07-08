374th OMRS change of command

From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, 374th Medical Group deputy group commander, presents the 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Kimberly McCoy-Singh, incoming commander, as they take command during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. Prior to taking command, McCoy-Singh served as the special operations task force medical augmentation cell team leader and physical therapist at Bagram Air-field, Afghanistan and Advanced Operation Base 101, Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

