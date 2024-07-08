Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th OMRS change of command [Image 6 of 7]

    374th OMRS change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly McCoy-Singh, incoming commander, gives the first speech to the 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:31
    Photo ID: 8525292
    VIRIN: 240711-F-LX373-1072
    Resolution: 4289x3332
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th OMRS change of command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374th OMRS change of command
    374th OMRS change of command
    374th OMRS change of command
    374th OMRS change of command
    374th OMRS change of command
    374th OMRS change of command
    374th OMRS change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    374th OMRS Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    Medical
    Yokota
    Tradition
    change of command
    374th OMRS
    374th operational medical readiness squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT