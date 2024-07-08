374th OMRS change of command

U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly McCoy-Singh assumed command of the 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Darrick Duran during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11.



Col. Michael McCarthy, 374th Medical Group deputy group commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th OMRS, and representatives from across the base.



“To the men and women of the 374th OMRS, two years ago you took my commander’s intent and fulfilled it,” said Duran. “This speaks to your attention-to-detail because you focused on the profession of arms, our core values and discipline. I love the Air Force family because most of us are not blood related, but we bleed blue together while taking care of one another, which inspires me to be who I am today.”



During Duran’s time as commander, his leadership inspired 104 personnel from across eight functional areas to chase the mission of health and readiness at Yokota, enabling 30,000 patient visits and providing guidance during the 18-month Military Health System Global Electronic Network for Electronic Health Record Sharing systems rollout that completed two months ahead of schedule. Additionally, Duran guided the activation of the 374th Airlift Wing’s first-ever operational support team and embedded health services across five squadrons.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance. This was to ensure unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“To the medics of the 374th OMRS, you’ve had two incredible years of success under Lt. Col. Duran while rolling out MHS Genesis, establishing the operational support team and working your way to the number one medical readiness support team,” said McCoy-Singh. “It is a privilege to be a part of the donkey nation, to be your commander and serve with you throughout these times.”



The mission statement of the 374th OMRS focuses on providing medical readiness support to ensure the health and well-being of personnel at Yokota by maintaining a medically-fit force capable of supporting global operations through effective medical care, preventive services and readiness training.

