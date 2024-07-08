374th OMRS change of command

From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, 374th Medical Group deputy group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Darrick Duran, outgoing commander, as they relinquish command during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

