374th OMRS change of command

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, 374th Medical Group deputy group commander; Lt. Col. Darrick Duran, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Kimberly McCoy-Singh, 374th OMRS incoming commander, sit on stage during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2024. The event underscores continuity of leadership and highlights the unit’s commitment to its mission and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

