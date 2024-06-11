U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group incoming commander, gives the first speech to their group during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8480170 VIRIN: 240614-F-BT664-2065 Resolution: 6087x4056 Size: 5.84 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.