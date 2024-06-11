U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron displays new 374th Operations Group commanders’ name, Col. Nathan Powell, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. Unique to aerial mission units, aircraft display the names of their commanders and actively undergo the transition during a change of command ceremony - when a new commander takes command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8480168 VIRIN: 240614-F-BT644-1631 Resolution: 6345x4230 Size: 1.8 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.