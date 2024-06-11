Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th OG change of command [Image 7 of 9]

    374th OG change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron displays new 374th Operations Group commanders’ name, Col. Nathan Powell, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. Unique to aerial mission units, aircraft display the names of their commanders and actively undergo the transition during a change of command ceremony - when a new commander takes command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:30
    Photo ID: 8480168
    VIRIN: 240614-F-BT644-1631
    Resolution: 6345x4230
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    374th Operations Group
    change of command
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    374 OG

