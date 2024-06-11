374th OG change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group outgoing commander, renders the final salute to his group during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. The 374th OG maintains and ensures combat readiness of three operation squadrons using C-130J Super Hercules, C-12J Huron and UH-1N Huey aircraft, conducting missions involving intratheater airlift, aeromedical evacuation and distinguished visitor transport for the U.S. Pacific Command and other national security policy efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP