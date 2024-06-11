Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th OG change of command [Image 4 of 9]

    374th OG change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group outgoing commander, renders the final salute to his group during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. The 374th OG maintains and ensures combat readiness of three operation squadrons using C-130J Super Hercules, C-12J Huron and UH-1N Huey aircraft, conducting missions involving intratheater airlift, aeromedical evacuation and distinguished visitor transport for the U.S. Pacific Command and other national security policy efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:30
    Photo ID: 8480164
    VIRIN: 240614-F-BG120-2038
    Resolution: 5535x3690
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374th OG change of command
    374th OG change of command
    374th OG change of command
    374th OG change of command
    374th OG change of command
    374th OG change of command
    374th OG change of command
    374th OG change of command
    374th OG change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    374th OG change of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    374th Operations Group
    change of command
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    374 OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT