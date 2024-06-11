U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group outgoing commander, addresses his family’s support in his final speech during a change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Nathan Powell took command of the 374th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8480163 VIRIN: 240614-F-BG120-2024 Resolution: 6055x4037 Size: 6.01 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.