From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents the 374th Operations Group guidon to Col. Nathan Powell, 374th OG incoming commander, as they take command during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. Prior to taking command, Powell served as the division chief for strategic competition at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8480167 VIRIN: 240614-F-BG120-2051 Resolution: 5694x3796 Size: 5.89 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.