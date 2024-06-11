U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group incoming commander, renders the first salute to their group during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the transfer of command responsibility and accountability from one individual to another, which is physically represented by the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 00:30
|Photo ID:
|8480169
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-BG120-2059
|Resolution:
|3874x2583
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
