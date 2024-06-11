U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group incoming commander, renders the first salute to their group during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the transfer of command responsibility and accountability from one individual to another, which is physically represented by the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8480169 VIRIN: 240614-F-BG120-2059 Resolution: 3874x2583 Size: 2.43 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.