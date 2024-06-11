From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group outgoing commander, as they relinquish command during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8480166 VIRIN: 240614-F-BG120-2045 Resolution: 5506x3671 Size: 5.24 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.