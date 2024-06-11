From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group outgoing commander, as they relinquish command during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 00:30
|Photo ID:
|8480166
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-BG120-2045
|Resolution:
|5506x3671
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th OG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
