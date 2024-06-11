374th OG change of command

U.S. Air Force base honor guard members perform a colors presentation during the 374th Operations Group change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 14, 2024. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the transfer of command responsibility and accountability from one individual to another, which is physically represented by the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP