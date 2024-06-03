240528-N-ZZ999-1101

MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, 26th Secretary of Defense, meets with students in a Command and Leadership class taught by retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Eric Wendt at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). During his visit, Mattis also discussed current world affairs at a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) attended by NPS students, faculty and staff. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 Photo ID: 8447507 Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US