MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, 26th Secretary of Defense, meets with students in a Command and Leadership class taught by retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Eric Wendt at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). During his visit, Mattis also discussed current world affairs at a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) attended by NPS students, faculty and staff. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8447507
|VIRIN:
|240528-N-ZZ999-1101
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
