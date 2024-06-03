MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Former Secretary of Defense and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis is presented with a gift by retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), following Mattis’ Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) at King Hall Auditorium. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8447504
|VIRIN:
|240528-D-AE587-1042
|Resolution:
|2756x2205
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
