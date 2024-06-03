Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, 26th Secretary of Defense, discusses current world affairs with students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) during a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) moderated by retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Eric Wendt. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:47
    VIRIN: 240528-D-AE587-1018
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 240528-D-AE587-1018 [Image 8 of 8], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Postgraduate School

