MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) attended a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) with former Secretary of Defense and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis on May 28 at King Hall Auditorium. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8447503
|VIRIN:
|240528-D-AE587-1040
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240528-D-AE587-1040 [Image 8 of 8], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT