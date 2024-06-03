MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Former Secretary of Defense and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis meets with Edward Cavallini, a 101-year-old former Marine Corps captain who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima, and Marine students and staff members from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) following Mattis’ Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) at NPS on May 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:47 Photo ID: 8447506 VIRIN: 240528-D-AE587-1053 Resolution: 6140x4912 Size: 1.81 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240528-D-AE587-1053 [Image 8 of 8], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.