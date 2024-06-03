240528-D-AE587-1038

MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Former U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Edward Cavallini, a 101-year-old survivor of the Battle of Iwo Jima, listens during a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) featuring former Secretary of Defense and retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:47
Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
