MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Former Secretary of Defense and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis meets with Edward Cavallini, a 101-year-old former Marine Corps captain who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Cavallini attended Mattis’ Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) on May 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:47 Photo ID: 8447505 VIRIN: 240528-D-AE587-1047 Resolution: 5107x4086 Size: 1.62 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240528-D-AE587-1047 [Image 8 of 8], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.