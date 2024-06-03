Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Former Secretary of Defense and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis meets with Edward Cavallini, a 101-year-old former Marine Corps captain who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Cavallini attended Mattis’ Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) on May 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8447505
    VIRIN: 240528-D-AE587-1047
    Resolution: 5107x4086
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240528-D-AE587-1047 [Image 8 of 8], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

