MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Former Secretary of Defense and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis meets with Edward Cavallini, a 101-year-old former Marine Corps captain who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Cavallini attended Mattis’ Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) on May 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8447505
|VIRIN:
|240528-D-AE587-1047
|Resolution:
|5107x4086
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240528-D-AE587-1047 [Image 8 of 8], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
