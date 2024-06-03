MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2024) Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, 26th Secretary of Defense, discusses current world affairs with students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) during a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) moderated by retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Eric Wendt. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8447500
|VIRIN:
|240528-D-AE587-1010
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240528-D-AE587-1010 [Image 8 of 8], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
