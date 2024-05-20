U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Smith, 435th Security Forces Squadron Creek Defender Ground Combat Regional Training Center instructor, center left, coaches students on patrol route tactics during a night training operation as part of the European Combat Leaders course, near U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, May 14, 2024. There are 30 course objectives the instructors teach throughout the two-week course, including patrols, defense, basics of principles of instruction and evaluation, and troop leading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding