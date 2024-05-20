Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course [Image 12 of 12]

    435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Smith, 435th Security Forces Squadron Creek Defender Ground Combat Regional Training Center instructor, center left, coaches students on patrol route tactics during a night training operation as part of the European Combat Leaders course, near U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, May 14, 2024. There are 30 course objectives the instructors teach throughout the two-week course, including patrols, defense, basics of principles of instruction and evaluation, and troop leading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8436364
    VIRIN: 240514-F-PS661-1224
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.44 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    This work, 435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th AGOW
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military Training
    435th CRG
    USAF Security Forces

