435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lee Mutugi, European Combat Leaders course class 24-02 student, runs to a designated location to conduct practical fieldcraft training, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2024. Upon graduating the ECL course, students will have the knowledge, skills, and ability to evaluate mission requirements, develop training objectives, provide instruction, quantitatively assess performance, and rectify shortfalls for any requirement in the Security Forces Career Field Education and Training Plan portfolio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

