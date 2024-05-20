Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course [Image 7 of 12]

    435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force European Combat Leaders course class 24-02 students and instructors ruck in formation to mark the final ruck they would do as a class, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 17, 2024. Upon graduating the ECL course, students will have the knowledge, skills, and ability to evaluate mission requirements, develop training objectives, provide instruction, quantitatively assess performance, and rectify shortfalls for any requirement in the Security Forces Career Field Education and Training Plan portfolio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    435th AGOW
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military Training
    435th CRG
    USAF Security Forces

