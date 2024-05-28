U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Smith, 435th Security Forces Squadron Creek Defender Ground Combat Regional Training Center instructor, center, observes European Combat Leaders course students conducting a practical training on range cards as part of the course, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2024. Upon graduating the ECL course, students will have the knowledge, skills, and ability to evaluate mission requirements, develop training objectives, provide instruction, quantitatively assess performance, and rectify shortfalls for any requirement in the Security Forces Career Field Education and Training Plan portfolio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:48 Photo ID: 8436356 VIRIN: 240507-F-PS661-1042 Resolution: 6417x4201 Size: 5.72 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.