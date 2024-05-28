435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Matos, 435th Security Forces Squadron Creek Defender Ground Combat Regional Training Center instructor, center, observes European Combat Leaders course students conduct dismounted break contact training, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. To better provide focused leadership training opportunities, the class of 16 was divided into two squads, one rifle squad and one weapons squad. Throughout the course, each defender was given the chance to be a squad leader, directing operations and also conducting teachbacks to the class after the completion of a training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

