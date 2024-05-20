435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course

U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders, attending the European Combat Leaders course, conduct dismounted break contact training, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. ECL will serve as a stepping stone for tactical leaders to be immersed in the profession of instruction and evaluation, while giving them an environment to learn with peers before they are tasked to lead and train the new generation of Security Forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

