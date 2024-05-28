435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course

U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders attending the European Combat Leaders course, plan their scheme of maneuver as part of their training on sector sketches, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2024. To better provide focused leadership training opportunities, the class of 16 was divided into two squads, one rifle squad and one weapons squad. Throughout the course, each defender was given the chance to be a squad leader, directing operations and also conducting teachbacks to the class after the completion of a training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE