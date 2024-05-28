A U.S. Air Force European Combat Leaders course student participates in a patrol route during a night training operation near U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, May 14, 2024. ECL will serve as a stepping stone for tactical leaders to be immersed in the profession of instruction and evaluation, while giving them an environment to learn with peers before they are tasked to lead and train the new generation of Security Forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:48 Photo ID: 8436363 VIRIN: 240514-F-PS661-1493 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 10.25 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.