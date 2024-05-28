Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course [Image 11 of 12]

    435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force European Combat Leaders course student participates in a patrol route during a night training operation near U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, May 14, 2024. ECL will serve as a stepping stone for tactical leaders to be immersed in the profession of instruction and evaluation, while giving them an environment to learn with peers before they are tasked to lead and train the new generation of Security Forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8436363
    VIRIN: 240514-F-PS661-1493
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
