435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course

U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders, attending the European Combat Leaders course, prepare for roll-over training, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. There are 30 course objectives the instructors teach throughout the two-week course, including patrols, defense, basics of principles of instruction and evaluation, and troop leading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

