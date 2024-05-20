U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders, attending the European Combat Leaders course, prepare for roll-over training, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. There are 30 course objectives the instructors teach throughout the two-week course, including patrols, defense, basics of principles of instruction and evaluation, and troop leading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 05:48
|Photo ID:
|8436361
|VIRIN:
|240511-F-PS661-1164
|Resolution:
|6973x4839
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th Creek Defenders sharpen leadership skills during ECL course [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT