30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 30th Security Forces Squadron clear a crawlspace during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders cleared a simulated house during the integrated training to introduce situational variability, invoking different tactics during each iteration. These tactics were shared between the 30th SFS defenders and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office members during debriefs after each scenario to integrate training. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US