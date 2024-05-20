30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Jasaunte, 30th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, engages in a drill during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders worked through several scenarios including armed arrests and hostage situations, practicing clearing techniques and urban team tactics. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

