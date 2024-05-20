Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office [Image 3 of 8]

    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Jasaunte, 30th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, engages in a drill during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders worked through several scenarios including armed arrests and hostage situations, practicing clearing techniques and urban team tactics. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8421873
    VIRIN: 240515-X-VJ291-1092
    Resolution: 3652x2609
    Size: 896.8 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
    30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    FaceofDefenseSpotlight
    30thSFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT