30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 30th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo with Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office members in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office hosted an integrated training with 30th SFS members to enhance both parties by learning from each other’s tactics. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024
Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US