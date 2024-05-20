U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 30th Security Forces Squadron debrief after a drill during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. During the training, defenders were tasked with issuing arrest warrants and resolving hostage scenarios while debriefing tactics with Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office members to provide and receive tactics unique to their service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:03 Photo ID: 8421876 VIRIN: 240515-X-VJ291-1235 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.5 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.