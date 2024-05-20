30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron participate in an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders participated in this joint training to share tactics between agencies, providing alternative tactics and methodologies to the same scenario. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024
Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US