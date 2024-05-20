U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron participate in an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders participated in this joint training to share tactics between agencies, providing alternative tactics and methodologies to the same scenario. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8421875
|VIRIN:
|240515-X-VJ291-1230
|Resolution:
|3585x2561
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT