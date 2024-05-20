30th Security Forces Squadron Trains with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Chlebek, 30th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, leads an entry team during an integrated training with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Buellton, Calif., May 15, 2024. 30th SFS defenders practiced team tactics in urban entry and clearing, strengthening their understanding of military tactics while learning from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office members’ perspectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

